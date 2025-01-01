Isiah Pacheco Injury: Begins Week 18 with absence

Pacheco (ribs) isn't practicing Wednesday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Pacheco is dealing with a rib injury that he suffered in last Wednesday's win over Pittsburgh. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Monday that Pacheco is expected to be ready for the team's first playoff game in the divisional round and also indicated that the running back will be "held back" in practice this week. Kansas City is almost certain to rest many starters in Sunday's regular-season finale in Denver, and Pacheco is a near lock to be among those who won't suit up. The Chiefs have the luxury of playing their backups in Week 18 by virtue of having already clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.