Isiah Pacheco Injury: Begins Week 18 with DNP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Pacheco (ribs) isn't practicing Wednesday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Pacheco is dealing with a rib injury that he suffered in last Wednesday's Christmas Day win over Pittsburgh. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid stated Monday that Pacheco is expected to be ready for the team's first playoff game while also indicating that the RB will be "held back" in practice this week. Kansas City is almost certain to rest many starters for its Week 18 battle against the Broncos, and Pacheco is a near lock to be among those who won't suit up. The Chiefs have the luxury of playing their backups Sunday having already wrapped up the No. 1 AFC playoff seed and clinching a first-round bye.

