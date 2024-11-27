Fantasy Football
Isiah Pacheco

Isiah Pacheco Injury: Coach says he should play

Written by RotoWire Staff

November 27, 2024

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that Pacheco (ankle) will play Friday against the Raiders unless he suffers a setback this week, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Listed as a limited participant in each practice the past two weeks, Pacheco upgraded to full participation Tuesday and now is expected to play for the first time since Week 2. Reid hasn't said if Pacheco is likely to get his usual workload Friday or if he'll yield a bunch of carries to fill-in starter Kareem Hunt.

Isiah Pacheco
Kansas City Chiefs
