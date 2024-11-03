Isiah Pacheco Injury: Eyeing late-November return

Pacheco (fibula) is expected to resume practicing in 2-to-3 weeks and is tracking toward a return from injured reserve in late November, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Pacheco has already spent the requisite four games on injured reserve, as the Chiefs deactivated him Sept. 18 after he fractured his right fibula in a Week 2 win over the Bengals three days earlier. The running back underwent surgery shortly thereafter and seems to have steered clear of any setbacks in the rehab process, but he'll still have a few more checkpoints to pass before the Chiefs integrate him into practices. Given the timeline laid out by Rapoport, Pacheco should be expected to remain sidelined for at least the Chiefs' next three games, which will extend Kareem Hunt's leash as Kansas City's lead option out of the backfield.