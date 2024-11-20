Fantasy Football
Isiah Pacheco Injury: Logs another limited practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Pacheco (ankle) was limited in practice Wednesday.

While Pacheco's ability to continue to practice in a limited fashion is encouraging, head coach Andy Reid indicated earlier Wednesday that he's not yet ready to commit to Pacheco -- who remains on IR -- playing Sunday against the Panthers, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports. With the status of Pacheco and DE Charles Omenihu (knee) in mind, Reid said "we'll see on both of those two." If Pacheco ends up sidelined this weekend, Kareem Hunt would once again be in line to handle the bulk of the Chiefs' carries in Week 12.

Isiah Pacheco
Kansas City Chiefs
