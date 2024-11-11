Isiah Pacheco Injury: May resume practicing soon

Coach Andy Reid said Monday that Pacheco (fibula) is closing in on a return to practice, Charles Goldman of AtoZSports.com reports.

Speaking about Pacheco, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) and DE Charles Omenihu (knee), Reid said, "They're all close. JuJu closer than the other two. I'd tell you, we might have them out there." The Chiefs must designate Pacheco for return from injured reserve in order for him to practice for the first time since fracturing his right fibula back on Sept. 15. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the team is eyeing a return for Pacheco in late November, so getting on the practice field this week would mean his 21-day window extends through the end of the month. In the meantime, though, Kareem Hunt will continue to dominate touches out of Kansas City's backfield.