Isiah Pacheco Injury: Opens week with full practice

Pacheco (ankle) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice.

Pacheco had his 21-day evaluation window opened in Week 11, but Tuesday's practice marked the first time he was a full participant since he fractured his right ankle Sept. 15 and required surgery. Assuming he can avoid any setbacks over the next two days of practice, Pacheco will likely be activated from injured reserve and make his return to action Friday against the Raiders. Pacheco should immediately settle back in Kansas City's starting running back, though he could be in store for a lighter workload Friday in what would be his first game since Week 2.