Isiah Pacheco headshot

Isiah Pacheco Injury: Present for practice Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Pacheco (ribs) participated in practice Friday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

The Chiefs earned a first-round playoff bye, so the team won't play again until Jan. 18 or Jan. 19, but Pacheco's presence for Friday's session bodes well for his chances of returning to action in the divisional round. Added context on that front will arrive next week, once the team posts its next official practice/injury report.

