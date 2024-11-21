Isiah Pacheco Injury: Remains limited at practice

Pacheco (ankle) remained limited at practice Thursday.

Pacheco, who was also limited Wednesday, thus has one more opportunity to practice fully ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers. While he's trending in the right direction ahead of the weekend, it remains to be seen if the Chiefs will elect to activate Pacheco from IR prior to Saturday afternoon's deadline to do so. If he's held out of Week 12 action, Kareem Hunt would once again be in line to lead the team's backfield versus Carolina.