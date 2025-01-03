Isiah Pacheco Injury: Won't play Sunday

Pacheco (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Broncos.

With the Chiefs having clinched the AFC's No. 1 playoff seed, they'll play it safe with Pacheco with an eye toward having him healthy for the team's divisional-round contest. Meanwhile, fellow RB Kareem Hunt (not injury-related) is among the team's key players listed as doubtful for Sunday's contest and on track to be rested in Week 18. In that context, Samaje Perine and Carson Steele are available to handle backfield reps versus Denver, with Keaontay Ingram being a potential practice-squad elevation.