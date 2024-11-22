Isiah Pacheco Injury: Won't return in Week 12
Coach Andy Reid said Friday that Pacheco (ankle) won't play Sunday against the Panthers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Pacheco has consistently been a limited practice participant over the past two weeks, but he won't be activated from injured reserve prior to Sunday's game against the Panthers. Kareem Hunt will continue to lead Kansas City's backfield. Pacheco's next opportunity to suit up will be Friday, Nov. 29 against the Raiders.
