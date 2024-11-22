Fantasy Football
Isiah Pacheco Injury: Won't return in Week 12

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 22, 2024 at 11:36am

Coach Andy Reid said Friday that Pacheco (ankle) won't play Sunday against the Panthers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Pacheco has consistently been a limited practice participant over the past two weeks, but he won't be activated from injured reserve prior to Sunday's game against the Panthers. Kareem Hunt will continue to lead Kansas City's backfield. Pacheco's next opportunity to suit up will be Friday, Nov. 29 against the Raiders.

Isiah Pacheco
Kansas City Chiefs
