Isiah Pacheco Injury: Won't return Sunday

Coach Andy Reid said Friday that Pacheco (fibula), who remains on injured reserve, won't play Sunday at Buffalo, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

Since the Chiefs designated Pacheco for return from IR on Tuesday, Pacheco put together limited practices Wednesday and Thursday, but he's still in his ramp-up period following the fractured fibula that he sustained Week 2 against the Bengals. In the meantime, Kareem Hunt will continue to pace Kansas City's backfield, while Samaje Perine and Carson Steele will be on hand for any RB reps that linger.