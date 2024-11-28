Isiah Pacheco News: Activated from IR

The Chiefs have activated Pacheco (ankle) from IR ahead of Friday's game against the Raiders.

Pacheco doesn't carry a designation on the Chiefs' Week 13 injury report, which sets the stage for him to see his first game action since suffering a fractured fibula during Week 2 action. In his looming return to the lineup, it remains to be seen how heavy of a workload Pacheco will be handed after his extended absence, but it's plausible that he could be eased back into the mix to a degree, with Kareem Hunt, who has been filling in as the team's starting RB, also on hand.