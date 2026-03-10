Isiah Pacheco News: Being signed by Lions

Pacheco agreed to terms Tuesday on a contract with Detroit, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Pacheco fits in with the Lions as a complementary option alongside superstar running back Jahmyr Gibbs, replacing David Montgomery (traded to the Texans). In his first two seasons with the Chiefs the 2022 seventh-round pick seemed a legitimate breakout, averaging well over 4.0 YPC and leading the AFC powerhouse's backfield as a bruising between-the-tackles player. In part due to injuries, however, Pacheco has now logged back-to-back seasons with less than 500 rushing yards and averaging less than 4.0 YPC. Pacheco will be a candidate to rebound in Detroit, with opposing defenses primarily honing in on preventing Gibbs' big-play potential, though for fantasy purposes he's best considered in the category of sleeper or insurance option than as an RB2, as Montgomery once was with the Lions.