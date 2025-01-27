Isiah Pacheco News: Outplayed by Hunt again

Pacheco carried the ball five times for 12 yards and secured both of his targets for 12 yards during Sunday's 32-29 AFC Championship Game win over the Bills.

Pacheco once again took a backseat to Kareem Hunt (17-64-1) out of the backfield, logging his sixth consecutive game below the 4.0 YPC mark. The 25-year-old hasn't carried an injury designation into either of the Chiefs' playoff wins so far, but Pacheco hasn't looked like himself since he fractured his right fibula in a Week 2 win over the Bengals, an injury which required a nine-game stint on IR. He then dealt with a rib injury late in the regular season. Pacheco will remain involved in Super Bowl LIX versus the Eagles on Feb. 9, but Hunt remains the favorite to lead Kansas City's backfield.