Isiah Pacheco headshot

Isiah Pacheco News: Splits carries evenly with Hunt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Pacheco rushed 13 times for 32 yards and brought in his only target for 15 yards in the Chiefs' 21-7 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Pacheco and backfield mate Kareem Hunt finished with the same number of carries, one week after Pacheco appeared to reclaim his lead-back role with 16 totes against Chargers. Hunt actually outgained Pacheco by 13 yards and one target, although the latter did more with his one pass-catching opportunity. The division of labor in the ground attack during a tough Week 16 home matchup Saturday afternoon against the Texans will therefore be interesting to monitor, and if star signal-caller Patrick Mahomes were to miss that game with the ankle injury he suffered Sunday, it could be even tougher sledding on the ground for either back.

