Isiah Pacheco News: Starts, but produces little Sunday
Pacheco took three carries for seven yards and brought in one of two targets for five yards in Sunday's 40-22 loss to the Eagles.
Pacheco was the first back deployed out of Kansas City's backfield in what turned out to be a blowout loss for the Chiefs. Recent starter Kareem Hunt wound up matching Pacheco in total touches, so the starting honors meant little in the one-sided affair. That said, his veteran counterpart is set to become an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason while Pacheco still has one year left on his current four-year deal. The Chiefs could bolster its backfield this upcoming offseason, but Pacheco stands to be the favorite to start next year as we officially head into the 2025 offseason.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now