Israel Abanikanda News: Cut by Jets

Abanikanda was waived by the Jets on Monday.

Abanikanda, a 2023 fifth-round pick from Pittsburgh, had yet to appear in a game this season after falling down the team's depth chart. The 22-year-old recorded 22 carries for 70 yards over 75 offensive snaps in six games with the Jets in 2023. If he clears waivers, Abanikanda could land on the Jets' practice squad.