Israel Abanikanda headshot

Israel Abanikanda News: Healthy scratch for Week 17

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 30, 2024 at 4:06pm

Abanikanda (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday's game against the Lions, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

Abanikanda will observe Monday night's game in street clothes due to the return of rookie Isaac Guerendo, who will presumably lead the 49ers' backfield while Patrick Taylor serves as the backup. Abanikanda's next and last chance to play this season will be against the Cardinals on Sunday.

Israel Abanikanda
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
