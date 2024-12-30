Israel Abanikanda News: Healthy scratch for Week 17

Abanikanda (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday's game against the Lions, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

Abanikanda will observe Monday night's game in street clothes due to the return of rookie Isaac Guerendo, who will presumably lead the 49ers' backfield while Patrick Taylor serves as the backup. Abanikanda's next and last chance to play this season will be against the Cardinals on Sunday.