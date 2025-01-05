Israel Abanikanda News: Not suiting up in season finale

Abanikanda (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 18 matchup versus Arizona, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

Abanikanda will end the campaign in a familiar position, as he's been a healthy inactive on gameday throughout the season. The second-year running back didn't see any NFL action this year after getting into six games for the Jets in 2023. Abanikanda was claimed off waivers by San Francisco in early December but didn't get any looks despite the team's running-back room being decimated by injuries.