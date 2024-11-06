Ivan Pace Injury: Dealing with knee injury

Pace (knee) was listed as a DNP on Wednesday's injury report.

Pace finished this past Sunday's win over the Colts with six tackles (three solo), but it appears he may have picked up a knee injury in the process. He'll have two more chances to practice this week ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Across six regular-season games, Pace has logged 50 tackles (28 solo), including 2.0 sacks.