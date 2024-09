Ivan Pace Injury: DNP to open week

Pace (ankle) did not participate in the Vikings' walkthrough Wednesday.

Pace was held out of the Vikings' Week 3 win over the Texans due to ankle and quadriceps injuries. He appears to be over the quadriceps issue, but his ankle injury is lingering enough for him to be held out of Wednesday's walkthrough. Pace will have two more chances at seeing the field ahead of Minnesota's Week 4 game against Green Bay.