Ivan Pace Injury: Hopeful for Week 5

Head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters Monday that the Vikings hope to have Pace (ankle) back for Week 5, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

O'Connell added that Pace was close to suiting up for the Vikings' Week 4 win over the Packers. The Cincinnati product's practice participation during the week will provide a better indication of his possible availability in Week 5. If he's still not past his ankle injury by the time of Sunday's contest, expect Brian Asamoah to play alongside Blake Cashman in Minnesota's inside-linebacker corps.