Ivan Pace Injury: Logs full practice Thursday
Pace (hamstring) practiced in full Thursday.
Pace was designated to return from IR on Tuesday and was estimated as a full participant Wednesday. He then practiced in full Thursday, making a return to action Sunday versus Green Bay a legitimate possibility. Prior to getting hurt Week 12 versus Chicago, Pace had tallied 59 tackles, including 3.0 sacks, along with a fumble he returned for a touchdown over nine contests.
