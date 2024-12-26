Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ivan Pace headshot

Ivan Pace Injury: Logs full practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 26, 2024

Pace (hamstring) practiced in full Thursday.

Pace was designated to return from IR on Tuesday and was estimated as a full participant Wednesday. He then practiced in full Thursday, making a return to action Sunday versus Green Bay a legitimate possibility. Prior to getting hurt Week 12 versus Chicago, Pace had tallied 59 tackles, including 3.0 sacks, along with a fumble he returned for a touchdown over nine contests.

Ivan Pace
Minnesota Vikings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now