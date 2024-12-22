Ivan Pace Injury: Might return soon

Pace (hamstring) might be on track to return soon, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

The inside linebacker was placed on injured reserve in late November after hurting his hamstring in the Vikings' Week 12 win over the Bears. Minnesota's Week 17 matchup with Green Bay would be his earliest possible return date. Pace has 59 tackles (31 solo), including 3.0 sacks, in nine games this season.