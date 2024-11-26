Ivan Pace Injury: Placed on injured reserve

The Vikings placed Pace (hamstring) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Pace injured his hamstring during the Vikings' 30-27 overtime win over the Bears, and the injury is severe enough for him to be sidelined for multiple weeks. By being placed on IR, Pace will be forced to miss at least the next four regular-season games, making Week 17 against the Packers on Sunday, Dec. 29 the earliest he can return. Kamu Grugier-Hill -- who played a season-high 45 defensive snaps Sunday and finished with three tackles (two solo) -- will likely be the Vikings' second starting inside linebacker alongside Blake Cashman due to Pace's injury.