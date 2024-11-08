Ivan Pace Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Pace (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Pace opened the Vikings' week of practice with a DNP but practiced in full Friday, suggesting he's moving in the right direction ahead of Sunday's contest. If the Cincinnati product can't play through his knee issue in Week 10, Brian Asamoah will likely see increased work with Minnesota's first-team defense.