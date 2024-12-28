Ivan Pace News: Activated off IR on Saturday

The Vikings activated Pace (hamstring) off injured reserve Saturday and he does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Packers.

Pace spent the past four weeks on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury he suffered against the Bears in Week 12. He was designated to return from injured reserve Tuesday, and he has subsequently been activated off IR after logging full practices all week. In the eight games prior to his injury, Pace registered 59 tackles (31 solo), including 3.0 sacks, and one fumble recovery.