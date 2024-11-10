Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Ivan Pace headshot

Ivan Pace News: Clear to suit up Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Pace (knee) is not among Minnesota's inactives for Sunday's Week 10 contest against Jacksonville.

Pace battled an ankle injury during the week but was able to progress from a DNP on Wednesday to a limited session Thursday and a full session Friday. He was deemed questionable heading into the weekend but will be able to suit up against the Jaguars. Pace has been a strong IDP asset in recent weeks, totaling 29 tackles over his past three games.

Ivan Pace
Minnesota Vikings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now