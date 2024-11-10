Ivan Pace News: Clear to suit up Sunday
Pace (knee) is not among Minnesota's inactives for Sunday's Week 10 contest against Jacksonville.
Pace battled an ankle injury during the week but was able to progress from a DNP on Wednesday to a limited session Thursday and a full session Friday. He was deemed questionable heading into the weekend but will be able to suit up against the Jaguars. Pace has been a strong IDP asset in recent weeks, totaling 29 tackles over his past three games.
