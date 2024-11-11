Ivan Pace News: Does it all in win

Pace recorded five total tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks and an additional tackle for loss, in Sunday's 12-7 win over the Jaguars.

Pace tied Blake Cashman, Stephon Gilmore and Josh Metellus as the Vikings' leading tackler in Sunday's win, despite it being his lowest tackle output of the season. The second-year pro has now appeared in seven games this season, recording 55 total tackles, including 3.0 sacks. Expect Pace to continue starting alongside Cashman as part of the Vikings' top inside linebacker duo as the season progresses.