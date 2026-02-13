Ivan Pace headshot

Ivan Pace News: Ends contract as depth linebacker

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Pace ended the 2025 regular season with 62 tackles (34 solo), including 1.0 sacks, over 17 games with the Vikings.

Pace started the season with a high defensive snap share due to the absence of Blake Cashman, who suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1. As the season continued, the linebacker saw diminished defensive snaps. The 25-year-old will enter the 2026 season as a restricted free agent. The Vikings will have a chance to provide the undrafted free agent linebacker with an offer for the 2026 season and beyond. If the team does not make such an offer, Pace will be able to freely sign with any franchise in 2026.

Ivan Pace
Minnesota Vikings
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ivan Pace
