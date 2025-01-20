Ivan Pace News: Logs 72 tackles across 11 contests

Pace finished the 2024 season with 72 tackles (36 solo), including 3.0 sacks, one pass breakup, including one interception, and one fumble recovery across 11 regular-season contests.

Pace missed Weeks 3 and 4 with an ankle injury and was sidelined again from Weeks 13 through 16 with a hamstring issue that landed Paced on injured reserve for four games. He played 79 percent of the defensive snaps in the wild-card playoff loss to the Rams and should be viewed as the favorite to start alongside Blake Cashman at linebacker in 2025 for Minnesota. Pace has one year remaining on his current contract.