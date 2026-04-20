Ivan Pace News: Signs as a restricted free agent

Pace signed a one-year contract with the Vikings on Monday.

No organization submitted a better offer sheet for Pace's services in the restricted free agency window. As such, the linebacker has signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract to remain with the Vikings through the 2026 season. The 25-year-old was a reliable depth piece in 2025, playing heavy snaps to start the year before returning to the reserve role that he will likely maintain in 2026.