Ivan Pace News: Signs as restricted free agent
Pace signed a one-year contract with the Vikings on Monday.
No organization submitted a better offer sheet for Pace's services in the restricted free agency window. As such, the linebacker has signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract to remain with the Vikings through the 2026 season. The 25-year-old was a reliable depth piece in 2025, playing heavy snaps to start the year before returning to the reserve role that he will likely maintain in 2026.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ivan Pace See More
-
NFL Free Agency
2026 NFL Free Agency Team Grades: Ranking All 32 Teams by Value21 days ago
-
IDP Analysis
IDP Fantasy Football Analysis Week 18: Top Risers & Fallers110 days ago
-
IDP Analysis
IDP Fantasy Football Analysis Week 8: Top Risers and Fallers181 days ago
-
General NFL Article
Gameday Injuries: Week 17December 29, 2024
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Week 16 MatchupsDecember 19, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ivan Pace See More