Pace recorded six tackles (five solo) including 1.0 sacks during Sunday's 23-17 win against the Jets.

Despite only playing 26 defensive snaps in Week 5, Pace picked up a sack and tied for the team lead in tackles in London. He will probably see a bit more playing time after the Vikings' bye in Week 6 when he's further removed from the ankle injury that's limited him early in the year.