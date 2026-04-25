J. Michael Sturdivant News: Slated to sign with Packers

Green Bay is expected to sign Sturdivant as an undrafted free agent, Matt Zenitz of CBSSports.com reports.

Sturdivant spent time with Cal, UCLA and Florida during his collegiate career. In his lone season with the Gators last year, he tallied 406 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 27 catches. Sturdivant stands 6-foot-3 and ran a 4.40 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, making him an intriguing wideout prospect despite his quiet numbers with Florida.