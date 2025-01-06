Fantasy Football
Jabari Small headshot

Jabari Small News: Inks deal with Tennessee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

The Titans signed Small to a reserve/future contract Monday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Small spent most of his rookie campaign on the Titans' practice squad, and he'll remain in Tennessee after inking a new deal Monday. The 22-year-old has yet to appear in an NFL game, though he was elevated to the active roster ahead of Tennessee's Week 3 loss to the Packers. Small will likely compete for a depth role in the Titans' backfield as the team heads into the offseason.

Jabari Small
Tennessee Titans
