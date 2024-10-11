Fantasy Football
Jabril Cox Injury: Workouts coming soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 11, 2024 at 7:18am

Cox (groin) has been cleared to return by doctors and is expected to work out for NFL teams soon, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Cox was waived with an injury settlement by the Vikings in August, but he has finally recovered from that injury and intends to resume his NFL career. The linebacker would have to pass a medical exam in order to sign with an NFL team, at which point it would be confirmed that he's healthy enough to play again.

