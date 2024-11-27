Fantasy Football
Jabrill Peppers Injury: Dealing with knee issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Peppers (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Peppers returned to practice Wednesday after being removed from the commissioner's exempt list Monday, but he appears to have picked up a knee injury, despite not playing in the Patriots' last eight games. His participation Thursday and Friday will likely offer the best insight into whether he can return for Sunday's matchup against the Colts.

Jabrill Peppers
New England Patriots
