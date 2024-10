Peppers (shoulder) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Peppers logged a DNP on Wednesday, so it's a move in the right direction for him. The Michigan product dealt with a shoulder injury earlier in the season, but he was able to play through it, which is the likeliest scenario here. However, it'll be worth monitoring his status closer to kickoff Sunday against the Dolphins.