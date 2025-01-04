Jabrill Peppers Injury: Lands on IR due to hamstring injury
The Patriots placed Peppers (hamstring) on injured reserve Saturday, Chris Mason of The Springfield Republican reports.
Peppers was already ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Bills due to a foot injury, and his placement on injured reserve gave the Patriots space on the 53-man roster to sign corner Miles Battle from the practice squad. Peppers managed to play in only six regular-season games due to suspension and injuries, and he'll finish 2024 with 40 takcles (20 solo), two pass defenses (including one interception) and one forced fumble.
