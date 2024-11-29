Jabrill Peppers Injury: Listed as questionable for Week 13
Peppers (knee) is questionable to play against the Colts on Sunday.
Peppers was removed from the commissioner's exempt list Monday, and he's been limited in practice all week due to a knee injury. His status for Sunday's game may not be known until the Patriots release their inactives list approximately 90 minutes before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. In the four games prior to his suspension, Peppers logged 23 tackles (11 solo) and two pass defenses (including one interception).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now