Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jabrill Peppers headshot

Jabrill Peppers Injury: Out for season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 3, 2025 at 12:32pm

Peppers (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Peppers missed eight contests on the commissioner's exempt list earlier in the season and will now miss the final three games with a hamstring injury. The veteran safety appeared in just six games this season, logging 40 tackles (20 solo) and two pass breakups, including one interception. Peppers signed a three-year, $24 million extension through 2027 back in July.

Jabrill Peppers
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now