Peppers (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Peppers missed Wednesday's practice but was able to get in limited work Thursday and Friday. The veteran safety has played through minor nicks and bruises all season to this point and logged 100 percent of the defensive snaps last Sunday versus San Francisco. On the year, Peppers has 23 tackles (11 solo) and two pass breakups, including one interception.