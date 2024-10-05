Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jabrill Peppers headshot

Jabrill Peppers Injury: Won't play vs. Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 5, 2024 at 3:26pm

Peppers (shoulder) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's divisional game against the Dolphins, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Peppers injured his shoulder in Week 4 against the 49ers. He was able to log back-to-back limited practice sessions to end the week, but it appears his shoulder injury is too severe enough for him to play Sunday. Peppers' next chance at suiting up will be against the Texans in Week 6. Dell Pettus and Jaylinn Hawkins could serve as the Patriots' starting safeties due to Peppers being ruled out and Kyle Dugger listed as questionable after missing practice all week due to an ankle injury.

Jabrill Peppers
New England Patriots
More Stats & News