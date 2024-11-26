Fantasy Football
Jabrill Peppers headshot

Jabrill Peppers News: Expects to return to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Coach Jerod Mayo said Tuesday that he anticipates Peppers will practice during the week after being removed from the commissioner exempt list, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.

The issue that led to Peppers' arrest and placement on the commissioner exempt list back in October is still the subject of a league inquiry, but it looks like he'll have the okay to practice ahead of Week 13. Whether he'll play versus the Colts is still up in the air.

Jabrill Peppers
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
