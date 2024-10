Peppers tallied seven tackles (three solo), two passes defended and one interception in Sunday's 30-13 loss to the 49ers.

Peppers grabbed his first interception of the season Sunday, as he picked off a Brock Purdy pass intended for wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk in the end zone early in the fourth quarter. Peppers played every single defensive snap for the third time this season, and on the year he's totaled 23 tackles (11 solo) and one interception.