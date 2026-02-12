Jacardia Wright headshot

Jacardia Wright News: Signs reserve/future contract

Written by RotoWire Staff

February 12, 2026

White (undisclosed) signed a reserve/future contract with the Seahawks on Thursday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

The running back was placed on the practice squad injured list in September and ended the season there, too. Wright did appear in one September game before the injury, playing on five offensive snaps and three special-teams snaps, recording five carries for 20 yards.

Jacardia Wright
Seattle Seahawks
