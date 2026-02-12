Jacardia Wright News: Signs reserve/future contract
White (undisclosed) signed a reserve/future contract with the Seahawks on Thursday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
The running back was placed on the practice squad injured list in September and ended the season there, too. Wright did appear in one September game before the injury, playing on five offensive snaps and three special-teams snaps, recording five carries for 20 yards.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacardia Wright See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacardia Wright See More