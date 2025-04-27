Jacardia Wright News: Slated to join Seattle

Wright is slated to join the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Wright is a versatile running back who can contribute as both a runner and receiver. During his final season at Missouri Sate, he carried the ball 182 times for 824 yards and 14 touchdowns, all of which were career-high marks, and also caught 35 passes for 403 yards and two more touchdowns. He will look to compete for a depth spot behind Kenneth Walker (ankle) and Zach Charbonnet.