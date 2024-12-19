Jack Bech Injury: Declares for 2025 NFL Draft
Bech (knee) has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.
The wideout finished the season on the sidelines due to a knee injury, but it seems he's confident he'll garner at least some kind of interest at the next level despite the knee issues. He had a career-best season in 2024, racking up 62 catches for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns across 12 games as a senior.
Jack Bech
Free Agent
