Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jack Bech headshot

Jack Bech Injury: Declares for 2025 NFL Draft

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Bech (knee) has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.

The wideout finished the season on the sidelines due to a knee injury, but it seems he's confident he'll garner at least some kind of interest at the next level despite the knee issues. He had a career-best season in 2024, racking up 62 catches for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns across 12 games as a senior.

Jack Bech
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now